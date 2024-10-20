CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

