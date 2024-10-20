Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.97 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $395,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $395,587.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,894.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,898. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

