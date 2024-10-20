Delaney Dennis R Buys 897 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 340.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 642,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

