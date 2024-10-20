Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $430.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.98 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock valued at $20,638,737 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

