Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

