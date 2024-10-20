Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 30,201 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average of $358.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

