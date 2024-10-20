Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.