Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.