Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $230.00 at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $197.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

