Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.