Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $613.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.54.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on INTU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
