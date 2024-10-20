Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

