Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $335.51 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $340.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

