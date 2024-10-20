Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,021 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

