Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

DEO opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average is $133.83.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.