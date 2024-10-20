Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

