Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
