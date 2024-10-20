Good Life Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

