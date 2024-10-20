Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 92.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 38,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $11,492,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

