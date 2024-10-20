Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,287.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,298.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

