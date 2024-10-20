Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,466 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.81.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $251.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

