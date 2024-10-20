GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.50. 1,778,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,716,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

