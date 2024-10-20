Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 139,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,140,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.