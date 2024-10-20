Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.58 and last traded at $127.35. 49,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 128,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.98.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.