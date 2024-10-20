Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.58 and last traded at $127.35. 49,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 128,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWKN
Hawkins Stock Down 5.5 %
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hawkins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.