Head to Head Contrast: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr 6.54% 8.40% 4.60% Electronic Arts 15.77% 16.34% 9.28%

Volatility & Risk

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 1 8 4 0 2.23 Electronic Arts 0 9 10 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sprinklr and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $161.94, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and Electronic Arts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $773.70 million 2.49 $51.40 million $0.21 34.57 Electronic Arts $7.30 billion 5.26 $1.27 billion $4.68 30.84

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Sprinklr on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

