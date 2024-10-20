Head-To-Head Survey: American Environmental Partners (AEPT) vs. Its Rivals

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Environmental Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Environmental Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors 482 1005 1535 68 2.38

Profitability

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.15%. Given American Environmental Partners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Environmental Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -20.96% -386.35% -2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.07 American Environmental Partners Competitors $5.76 billion $14.41 million 5.69

American Environmental Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Environmental Partners peers beat American Environmental Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

