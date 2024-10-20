HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

