Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

