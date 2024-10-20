Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 126,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 159,388 shares.The stock last traded at $15.84 and had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

