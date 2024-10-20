IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 2,193,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,030,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 92.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

