Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 264,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

