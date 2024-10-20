Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

