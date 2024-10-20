Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Raised by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Innospec by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Innospec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 660.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.95. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $749,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,358.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

