Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Sells 18,114 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $565,881.36.

On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38.

Klaviyo stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of -26.61.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,510,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,203,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

