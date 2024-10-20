Inspire Investing LLC Sells 118 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average of $263.00. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

