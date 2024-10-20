iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $290.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.55. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

