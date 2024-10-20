iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

