Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.