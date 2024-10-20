Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.43 and last traded at $113.34. Approximately 88,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 325,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSPI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $19,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85,828 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

