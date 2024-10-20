JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,300.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,210.96 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,221.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,078.73. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

