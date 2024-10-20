Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.43. Kennametal shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 133,423 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kennametal by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $324,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

