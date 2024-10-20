Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.