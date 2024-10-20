LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.89. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

