LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 5,476 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 645.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 851.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

