Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,554,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,367,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

