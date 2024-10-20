M3 Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 122,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $225.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

