Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

