Marest Capital LLC Purchases 4,042 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

