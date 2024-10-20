MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 48.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $288.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.