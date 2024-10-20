Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 104,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 405,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Marten Transport Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

